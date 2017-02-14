Marshall County BOE President Resigns

The Marshall County Board of Education has voted to accept the resignation of Board President Beth Phillips, who will now become an accountant for the district.

Philips had to step down from her position on the school board in order to make the transition

According to Board Vice President Tom Gilbert, the board now has 45 days to take action to fill the vacant position. In the meantime, Gilbert will lead the meetings.

*This story has been corrected to show Tom Gilbert will now lead the meetings.