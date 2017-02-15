Wheeling man indicted for cocaine distribution and operating a drug house

A Wheeling man has been indicted for allegedly distributing cocaine and maintaining a house for drug distribution.

According to Acting United States Attorney Betsy Jividen, Michael E. Stradwick, 37, of Wheeling was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base” and one count of “Maintaining Drug-involved Premises.”

The crimes allegedly occurred in January 2017 in Wheeling.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for count one. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000 for count two.