Commissioners, Port Authority, Weigh In On Cracker Announcement

The Belmont County Port Authority addressed the future of the cracker plant at the Belmont County Commission meeting.

The big take away from both the Port Authority and the Commissioners is hope is not lost.

The annual report was reviewed and showed the county is continuing to grow and progress even without the proposed Cracker plant.

Larry Merry said last year Belmont County saw big success one highlight he said is the rebuilding 1st St. in Bellaire all new paving and new businesses went in along the River Front.

Big plans are in the works this year, like the Mall Road connecter projected to start in March, another 2017 goal continued expansion with the oil and gas industry specifically the cracker.

He said he is in constant contact with PTT global and applauds them for being honest and open with the community about their progress.

"Of course there's a lot of our hopes that are tied to the PTT project but even without it, with the cracker being located at Monaca, it's under construction, there's going to be a lot of businesses coming to the Valley," said Merry.

Members of commission added that multi-billion dollar developments take time, and that they are not discouraged.

Merry and commission both agreed not to read too much into the statement, and that is just a small delay in what they hope will be a great announcement at the end of 2017.