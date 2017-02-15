20-Month Old Places Hand Over Heart for Anthem

Some fans of the Martins Ferry Purple Riders think people would do well to follow the example of a 20-month-old little girl.

Paula Riethmiller's granddaughter Aria decided she would follow the example of Mom, Dad, and Grandma; quite on her own, during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner.

At first, she thought she had to put both hands over her heart-- but learned quickly, and now places one hand over her heart when the national anthem is played.

"She mimicked her mother, she mimicked her dad -- and I was there if -- whoever wasn't," said Riethmiller. "So -- but she just looked around, saw everybody doing it -- and began to see that's what you do when the national anthem comes on."

Riethmiller adds she finds her granddaughter's attitude refreshing, compared with some athletes who wish to use The Star Spangled Banner as a form of protest.