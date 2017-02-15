New Grant Helps Senior Citizens Enrolled in Medicare

A new grant will help senior citizens enrolled in Medicare in 16 counties across West Virginia.

Information Helpline is partnering with the National Council on Aging to assist those seniors thanks to the money they received from the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services.

The overall goal is to raise awareness of the available program benefits which will also help recipients not only save money on health care and prescriptions but food as well.

Across the nation half of all people on Medicare live on incomes of less than $24,150 per year and often have trouble making ends meet.

Information Helpline Executive Director Angela Goodson says often times, people are signing up for the wrong thing, or they don't know what benefits they are entitled to.

"We're making sure you are getting all of the benefits that you are supposed to be getting and you're working with what is best for you and for your family with medicare," said Goodson.

The services are available to people age 65 and over.

If you have questions about your qualifications, call 304-233-6300.

They can do your application over the phone.

Information Helpline services the entire northern panhandle.