Belmont County Drug Court Gives People Three Options--Success, Prison Or Death

Judge Frank Fregiato says it's challenging and grueling, the hardest work you'll ever do. But at the end, it offers participants a chance at a new life.

On a recent day in Drug Court, participants were given an update on several of their "classmates."

They were told one man went to prison, and one woman died of an overdose.

"Twenty-nine years old, with a five-year-old daughter, and now she's dead," said Judge Fregiato, as he slammed down a file folder. "She made her choice. That file is unfortunately closed."

"People have a tendency to believe it's going to happen to the other guy," noted Tracy Henry, a graduate of Drug Court who went on to become a counselor with the program for years. "They think it's not going to happen to them. I think it (the news of a death among them) tends to snap them back into reality."

The judge turns his attention to the participants.

"How was jail?" he asks one young man.

"It was horrible," the man responds.

"OK, that's good," the judge answers. "I am really, really glad to hear that jail was horrible. So, we're out of jail. Want to go back there?"

"No," the man answers.

"That's a good thing," Fregiato said.

In another case, he ordered a young woman to be taken to jail.

"We're taking her into custody at this moment," he said, as the woman sobbed, being led out of the courtroom.

Then he addressed the others gathered there.

"You are all going to be there," he said, referring to her situation. "Every one of you. Unless you succeed in this program."

The next day, the judge spoke about his reaction to the young woman's obvious distress at being sent to jail.

"It does hurt in one sense," he admitted. "But in another sense, I absolutely know that I saved her life yesterday. Because if I hadn't incarcerated her, she would have been one of the individuals who would have died within a week or so."

Setbacks are expected, but not unlimited setbacks.

He turns to a young man next.

"You're a convicted felon," the judge said. "You're in drug court, and you miss a urine screen! Why would that be?"

On the other hand, accomplishments are celebrated. Applause breaks out when anyone is promoted to the next level.

"You've got six months of after-care, now, right?" Judge Fregiato asks another man. "And then what do you have?"

"The rest of my life," he answered.

"That's right," the judge replied. "Congratulations, Brother."

Tracy Henry noted that the participants look forward to praise and congratulations from the judge.

When a participant is promoted, the judge comes down off the bench, shakes their hand, and whispers something in their ear.

They smile and nod.

When he is asked what he whispers to them, he grins and says, loosely translated, he tells them, "Don't mess up."

Tracy Henry laughed at that "translation."

"He doesn't use the word 'mess,' " she said, laughing. "But he does get his point across. He speaks to them in a language they can understand!"

"No problems, no troubles?" the judge asks another participant. "So we made the right decision keeping you in the program?"

"Yes, Sir," he answers.

"You know what?" the judge continues. "Your life depends on it."

"Yes, it does," the young man answers. "Yes, it does."