John Marshall band students to perform in statewide recital

Just a couple of weeks ago, area music students had a chance to showcase their talent in front of a judge at Solo and Ensemble.

The performances that received a Superior rating and state recommendation were then narrowed down to select few who will perform at a statewide recital.

John Marshall High School's mallet quartet was one of the selected performances.

The four will now travel to Charleston to show off their piece to an extra-large audience.

"We've put in lots rehearsals, lots of Saturdays and Sundays coming in and working on the quartet. We're just really proud of how far we've come," said sophomore Kailey Filben.

What is interesting about this quartet is that Kailey is actually the only percussionist. The other students had to use the skills they have learned through the instruments they are accustomed to playing for this performance.

The state recital is coming on March 2nd and 3rd in Charleston.