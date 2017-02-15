Parents encouraged to look for abuse signs in teen relationships

Dating in high school has always been complicated, but now, teens have access to each other more than ever.

With cell phones and social media opens up more opportunity for controlling behavior and abuse, and some teens say they do not think their peers are aware of the issue.

"I feel like a lot of teenagers, especially people who are older in their teens don't really know that it's not necessarily physical. That controlling, verbally manipulative, everything like that does count as abuse. I feel like they just don't know," said high school student Aubree Gray.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and the Family Violence Prevention Program through the YWCA is hoping to raise awareness and teach people what signs to look for.

"Lots of things we look at and say it's just adolescence, but a lot of times it's more than that. For many, many, many years we have missed those signs that could ultimately stop adult domestic violence, and it could stop some trauma that our youth are experiencing in their own relationships," said Patricia Flanigan, Family Violence Prevention Program Director with the YWCA in Wheeling.

Some of those signs include a sudden change in social behavior, constant texting, and seclusion.

With social media, teens now have a harder time escaping their abuser, so it may be up to the parent to intervene.

"I would recommend that parents, if they do not check in on their children and their social media and the contents of what's happening in their messages on their phone and their communication, they really need to do so," said Flanigan.

If you notice a change in your child's behavior and think he/she may be in an unhealthy relationship, you can always reach out to the Family Violence Prevention Program for help on how to address the issue.

If you're a teenager and think you or someone you know may in an abusive relationship, you should reach out to a trusted adult for help.

You can also visit LoveIsRespect.org for for information.