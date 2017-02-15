Investors Tour Wheeling Buildings

Wednesday another group of investors took a tour of four buildings on the 1400 block of Market Street, which could lead to a potential re-development of the area.

The adult bookstore and the three adjacent buildings on Market Street have been toured by several groups of investors and Wednesday was just another extension of that, according to City of Wheeling Vice-Mayor Chad Thalman.

If a company does purchase the space, like the city is hoping, they are expected to have to put several millions dollars into the buildings to get them up to standard and to get them rentable. The ultimate goal is for the first floor of each building to be some sort of retail or commercial space, while the upper floors would be residential.

As for the city's thoughts on the tours, "We are excited that there are so many different groups of people that are interested in looking at these buildings and potentially purchasing from the city," Thalman told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "Then, moving forward with investing in them and rehabilitating the buildings."

The city is optimistic a purchase could be made on the four buildings in the near future.

Thalman also said Wednesday's investors have looked at different facilities as well, and are "very interested" in investing in the city of Wheeling.