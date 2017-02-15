ONLY ON 7: One on One with Senator Frank Hoagland on Senate Session

New State Senator and former Navy Seal Frank Hoagland has been in office for about a month and a half and on Wednesday and 7News traveled to Columbus to see the new Senator in action.

During the senate session, he talked to 7News about how the transition into office has gone. The senator said advocating for infrastructure as well as safety remain two of his top priorities.



He also said he firmly believes that the 30th district is the best in the state because of one main reason, "The people. There's no if ands or buts about it. People like me, there's a lot of military people who come out of our district. That's the heart. That's the salt of the earth. That's who America is. we have dealt with all 4 seasons. We're not afraid to wake up at 4 o'clock in the morning and it's 30 degrees below zero to go what we need to do because we are that type of a person. We're motivated. We're ready to work. We just need the opportunities," Senator Frank Hoagland said.

He will be back in the 30th district Friday for office hours, including a meeting in Woodsfield at the Monroe County library.

