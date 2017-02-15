Industrial Park Looks to Expand Job Opportunities

Half a dozen jobs are now open to the local community at Beech Bottom Industrial Park.

The Brooke-Hancock Business Development Corporation has spent nearly $10M on refurbishing the old steel plant buildings and is currently looking for new hires. BDC Director, Pat Ford, said these jobs are a great opportunity and are family-sustaining.

The company currently hosts seven different businesses at the Beech Bottom location and they are looking to bring in four or five additional businesses.

Ford believes that expansion could create even more jobs for the local community.