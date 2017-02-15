Wheeling Fifth Best City to Visit in WV

Trip Advisor released a list of the best places to visit in each state, and for West Virginia, the Friendly City is 5th. Although a lot of people call Wheeling their home, trip advisor says it's one of the top destination spots in West Virginia.

The list released on the company's website was based on lodging, things to do around town and of course restaurants. Among the top rated things are Oglebay Park, Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack, and WesBanco Arena.

"There are some good places to go in West Virginia; the more that keeps happening here in Wheeling the better it's going to get," Patrick Damp, who works at WesBanco Arena told 7News. "So, fifth may not be great right now, but it's definitely getting better."

For most in the city this ranking of the isn't too surprising but it could easily be moving upwards.

"They should have more concerts here and let the young people feel that they're welcomed and wanted in this city," Wheeling resident Robert Brown said. "This is not a bad city, we all need to get together for the betterment of this city."

Some restaurants that topped the list in Wheeling were Coleman's Fish Market, Avenue Eats, and Later Alligator.

The only four places that were ranked higher to visit in West Virginia are 1. Morgantown, 2. Charleston, 3. Huntington and 4. Martinsburg.