Mother, Son Arrested on Fake Money and Drug Charges

NEW MARTINSVILLE -

A mother and son are behind bars and facing numerous charges.

New Martinsville Police arrested Franklin Dotson after he was found using fake money at a local Family Dollar store. Dotson is facing counterfeit charges.

He allegedly used the money at other businesses as well, according to police. 

Dotson's mother Elva Swan was with him at Family Dollar, and when police questioned her, they allegedly found meth on her. Swan is facing a charge of possession. 

They are in the Northern Regional Jail. 

