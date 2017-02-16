Winner of Westminster Dog Show Treated To Lunch

Rumor the German shepherd enjoyed a steak lunch at New York's Sardi's restaurant a day after winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club.

It's an annual tradition for the winner to enjoy an expensive cut of meat at the restaurant, located on Broadway. Her owner says Rumor will take a few months off and will eventually breed.

Rumor was crowned America's top dog on Tuesday night when, a year after a near miss on the very same green carpet, she came out of retirement to win best in show.

She's just the second German shepherd champion at the event that began in 1877.

Rumor is named for the hit song "Rumor Has It" by Adele.

There were nearly 2,800 dogs entered in the 141st Westminster canine competition, spread across the 202 eligible breeds and varieties.