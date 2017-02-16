WV State Police Search For Missing Teen

The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown.

Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m.

He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (304) 285-3200.