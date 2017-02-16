Report: Ohio County Has 4 of Top 10 Structurally Deficient Bridges in W.Va.

Of the 7,217 bridges in West Virginia, 1,247, or 17%, are classified as structurally deficient, according to a new report.

According to the American Road and Transportation Building Association, West Virginia ranked 15th in the United States for structurally deficient bridges in 2016 and four of the top ten in the Mountain State are in Ohio County.

The report lists Interstate 70 West over US 40, Interstate 70 over Mid.Whg Ck US 40 City St, Interstate 70 over Middle Creek & Cr 39, Interstate 70 WB over Wheeling Creek, Interstate 70 EB over Big Wheeling Creek, Interstate 70 EB over Wheeling Creek & City St, Interstate 70 WB over Wheeling Creek & City St, and Interstate 70 EB over County Route 41 as structurally deficient in Ohio County.

"Structurally deficient" means one or more of the key bridge elements, such as the deck, superstructure or substructure, is considered to be in "poor" or worse condition.

The state has identified needed repairs on 3,416 bridges, which the state estimates will cost $3 billion.

Also making the top 10 list of states with the most deficient bridges are Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania ranks second with Ohio coming in 9th.

Pennsylvania had over 4,500 deficient bridges last year while Ohio had nearly 2,000.

Ranking third in deficiency in Ohio is a bridge on I-77 in Cuyahoga County.

In Pennsylvania, the majority of the most deficient bridges are in around Philadelphia.

According to TRIP, a non-profit transportation research group based in Washington, drivers in West Virginia lose $1.4 billion every year due to bad roads.