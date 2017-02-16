Protests Expected In Favor and Against Wheeling As A Sanctuary City

UPDATE: Friday , a group who organized the rally in favor of making Wheeling a sanctuary city will protest in front of the city building at 3.

Those who are against the idea will hold an anti-rally at the same time and place.

There is a Facebook event called "Make Wheeling a sanctuary city now"

Vice Mayor Chad Thalman submitted this comment on behalf of the city on our WTRF Facebook page: "



ORIGINAL: On Friday, two groups with opposing ideas about immigration and refugees in the United States will descend upon the City County building in Wheeling to voice their concerns about the Friendly City becoming a sanctuary city.

The idea of a sanctuary city is not a new concept.

Attorney and West Liberty University professor Dianna Crutchfield said the term sanctuary city isn't really a legal term. She said the meaning of the term varies greatly, but one example is police and city employees not being allowed to inquire about a person's immigration status while stopping or providing them services.

"It seems odd that police would not be able to make that inquiry, but police prefer that because in most larger cities, police like to have the help of the citizens and they know people would be discouraged from coming forth if there's a chance that their immigration status would be directed and addressed at that time. Sometimes it's a money issue for cities. They don't have the resources to help the federal government, to help the immigration and custom service detain people," said Crutchfield.

There are more than 200 sanctuary cities in the U.S. alone, but they've become more talked about since President Donald Trump took office.

Julia Smith is a concerned citizen of Wheeling. She said, "I had no idea that a mayor and the council members could actually make a city a sanctuary city. Had no idea. And I guarantee locals or anybody in the united state that isn't involved in a government on an everyday basis that a mayor and council can say, 'Okay, we're a sanctuary city and we the people don't have to obey laws.'"

The group who is organizing Friday's rally in favor of Wheeling becoming a sanctuary issued this statement to us: "We believe all people, regardless of citizenship, are subject to the protections afforded them by the constitution. We believe in freedom of movement and we believe in every person's right to build a decent life for themselves."