Union Local School Board Launches Internal Investigation

The Union Local School Board is investigating an incident between a student and staff member.

According to school board attorney Gary Smith, information was brought to the administration about the incident that reportedly happened off campus within the last month.

The board immediately took action to secure the situation and the information has since been handed over to proper authorities.

The adult is no longer in a position to have contact with students.

7News has a call out to Belmont County Prosecutor Dan Frye and will continue to bring the latest information as soon as it is available.