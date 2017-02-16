Roads Costing West Virginia Billions of Dollars

A national transportation research group says the deficient and congested roads are costing West Virginia drivers more than a billion dollars a year.

The non-profit group Trip said in some urban areas, such as Charleston and Morgantown, it's costing as much as $1,400 per driver.

The Washington, D.C. based group said with 29% of the state's major roads being in poor condition, significant investments in improvements would support long-term growth.

Tom Smith is the secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation. He said, "Looking at all the things taken in total really, really concern us, it shows it's a call for action, a call to move out but I would say as a small state we have a higher than acceptable, a higher, the fatality rate is completely unacceptable is the best way to say that, that we as a small state have one of the higher fatality rates and there's a lot of stuff we need to do with highway safety to try and move those numbers as well."

Data shows more than 1,500 people died from traffic accidents between 2011 and 2015.