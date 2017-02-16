Travel Plaza Coming to Jefferson County

A new travel plaza will be constructed along Route 7 in Steubenville later this year.

Pilot Flying J will build a new travel plaza right at the former entrance to the old Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Corporation. The new travel center is expected to bring 20 new jobs to the area as well as provide fuel and services to the public and commercial drivers.

Evan Scurti is the Executive Director of the Jefferson County Port Authority. He said, "We need to give credit and recognize that River Rail Corporation, of course, they did a great job in negotiating the land sale and making this happen. So we appreciate that."

The next steps lie with the city. Permits have to be granted and re-zoning has to be completed.

As soon as zoning is approved, they could be breaking ground on the four acre lot as early as this summer.

Scurti said, "We look forward to staying involved with the city and the marina committee that has started. Some visioning and plans for the city's property, development of that marina area a little further down the road. There's some great potential there for some recreation and commercial opportunities."

The Port Authority is now looking to tie more large corporations into the Flying J investment.