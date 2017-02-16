SPECIAL REPORT: Tackling Bullying in Local Schools

Bullying is a problem that's no stranger to classrooms across America. Pushing, shoving, name-calling, and harassment on social media are just a few of the examples that counselors deal with on a weekly basis.

Jenna Dompa, Counselor at Central Elementary school in Moundsville, works in classrooms every day. One of the ways she addresses bullying is by a small lunch group that meets weekly.

"We do different activities, there's different games that focus on different behaviors, there's workbooks I use about relational aggression," she said.

"We had a group and we talked about if they have participated in girl bullying, if they have been a victim, if they've been a bystander, how they've reacted, what they should do, what they shouldn't do," she continued.

The fifth grade girls she has been working with seem to enjoy the interactions.

"This week we talked about if you've been abused or anything like that with girl drama," Aubrie, a member of the group said.

Another girl in the group, Hermione, said the group also teaches them how to be nice and behave.

One of the ways Jenna teaches them to deal with the "girl drama" allows them to vent their frustrations, but in a way that won't hurt anyone else.

"To like write notes and stuff but don't show them them, like you write them and them rip them up and throw them away just to get all the anger out," Aubrie said.

Today, most kids, even as young as third grade, have cell phones. Those devices not only make bullying harder to track, but it also makes it difficult for school officials to deal with the issue.

"Sometimes you can only take it so far with social media if it is outside of school," Jenna said.

Sergeant Don Miller is the Prevention Resource Officer at Bridge Street Middle School. He said he typically deals with two or three cases each week.

He offers this advice to parents: "Check your students phone, because there are so many things that happen electronically that I am sure the parents are not aware about."

He said the worst type of bullying he sees at Bridge Street is students trying to get classmates to send them naked photos. While it borders on the line of 'sexting', Sergeant Miller said one person is still putting pressure on another to do something they may not feel comfortable with.

Sergeant Miller keeps his promise to students that if an issue is brought to his attention, no matter how small, he will investigate it, and follow up with both the students and parents. He said he hopes to make a positive impact on the kids before they go to high school.

He adds that sometimes what students may conceive as bullying, could just be something as simple as a miscommunication. In that case, he will hold some kind of conflict resolution between the parties involved.

Something Jenna recommends to students and parents is to know the difference between bullying and "mean moments" which is typically a one-time event.

"We explain what bullying is. It's repetitive, it's an imbalance of power. Was it bullying or was it a mean moment? Neither is okay, but there is a difference. We try to teach them that," Jenna said. She said she encourages students to tell their parents about the actual situation rather than saying they were bullied, so that judgment can be easier made.

Back in the lunch group, just three weeks in, there are already visible improvements. Hermione said she has become friends with half of the girls in her group.

Jenna added the group has been very successful because the girls are really open, and they look at it as a privilege. The hope is the girls will be able to spread the messages they are learning to their fellow classmates.

"By telling them not to be mean to other people, not to be rude, not to bully other people, because that's the worst thing you can do is to bully somebody."

At Central Elementary, Jenna says students are really good at reporting issues, and that the school likes to take a proactive, not a reactive approach.