Teen who took selfie after fatally shooting friend convicted

A Pennsylvania man who authorities say shot a friend and then posed for a selfie with the dying teen has been convicted of a less serious charge.



Eighteen-year-old Maxwell Morton was convicted Thursday of third-degree murder in the shooting of 16-year-old Ryan Mangan in February 2015.



The jury rejected prosecutors' arguments that Morton intentionally killed Mangan.



Morton testified Thursday that the teens were playing with a handgun and he thought it was unloaded when he pointed at him and pulled the trigger.



He says he took the selfie to document what happened before he had planned to kill himself.



Morton testified that people think that he's a monster, but that he's actually a "chill kind of guy."



He faces up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced in May.

