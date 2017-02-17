Thieves Steal From Four Cars Outside of Business

Police in Steubenville want to remind people to not leave your purse in your car, especially if it's visible. Thursday night, four women's cars were broken into and robbed of their purses while they were working out at Planet Fitness. According to the police report, the back rear windows of the four cars were smashed in.

The victims believe only their purses were taken, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that you think will help police, call our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crimefighters Tipline at 1-800-223-0312. All calls are kept confidential and you never leave your name.