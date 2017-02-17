Mayor Elliott: No Plans to Make Wheeling A Sanctuary City

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott said city council has no plans to make Wheeling a sanctuary city. In fact, Mayor Elliott added that city council has never even had a discussions on the topic. He said anyone can check the meeting minutes.

Mayor Elliott said even if there are hundreds of people outside the city building protesting to become a sanctuary city, the status is not something the city is considering at all.

He said this is America, and the 1st amendment protects our freedom of speech and our right to protest peacefully. He said he supports the right to protest, but is worried about all the hateful talk.

"We call ourselves the friendly city here in Wheeling and a lot of the Facebook chatter that I have seen on the subject, frankly, has not been very friendly. I'd like to see us be more careful with our words and keep the rhetoric sort of under control. It's a touchy issue for a lot of people, but I want folks who are concerned about this to know that Wheeling council has no, absolutely no, plans to make Wheeling a sanctuary city," said Elliott.

Mayor Elliott encourages everyone to act and speak peacefully and respectfully on the issue.

That rally is set to take place Friday at 3 p.m. right outside the city building.

