Veteran Losing His Home Due To Sinkhole Gets Donation From Bellaire VFW

John Burch has to move out of his home on North 8th Street in Martins Ferry, because it's literally cracking in half due to a sinkhole.

When a Bellaire veterans' organization learned of his plight, they decided to help.

The Bellaire VFW presented Burch with a check for $1500, to help defray his moving costs.

Burch had resisted the move for a long time, but now admits the home's condition has become "terrible."

He said he's grateful for the check.

"Surprising, but I'm really glad," said Burch. "I appreciate everything they're doing. They told me I had to move out of there, that's how bad it is. And we're in the process of moving the rest of the stuff out."

Burch served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam War era.

He says the donation will help pay his rent at the house he's moving into.