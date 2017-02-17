3-D Heart Imaging Comes to Wheeling Hospital

Naysayers made the claim hospitals in smaller cities like Wheeling could not support Cardiac Catheretization labs. At a press conference at Wheeling Hospital, Dr. Adel Frenn, a cardiologist, had some words for them.

“40,000 procedures later, here we are, proving them wrong,” Dr. Frenn told the audience.

Dr. Frenn’s remarks came as Wheeling Hospital rolled out renovated space and shiny new gear to those with heart health issues. Hospital leaders maintain they seek ranking with the best in the nation.

Wheeling Hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Angelo Georges told reporters, "This was all born out of aggressive recruiting from Wheeling Hospital to bring state-of-the-art physicians in, that could do techniques – not only in cardiology, but in cardiovascular surgery.”

An advanced heart imaging system lies at the core of this effort. The brand-new Siemens Artis system allows heart doctors to look at high resolution 3-D images without distortion, of a patient’s heart. It also allows doctors to precisely guide wires and catheters from almost any angle. Dr. Frenn says his team will offer patients care options they may not have had before.

“Our referral area is a vast area here," Dr. Frenn said in one of the new cardiac lab suites. "We’re ready to accept everything related to the cardiac status here," he continued. Dr. Frenn then highlighted one of the primary goals of the new lab, saying, "And with this addition of this new cath lab and all the upgrades that we’ve had, we’re going to be able to keep our patients and their families here, closer to home.”

Both Doctors Frenn and Georges say the new heart health lab required a team effort to plan and build, as Wheeling Hospital strives to continue the heart health treatments begun about forty years ago. Dr. Georges says the project remains the end product of empowered employees, and prudent planning.

"That has to do with Mr. Violi, and his business model, and how great he's been for this community, as well as this hospital for the last 11 years. We're -- we have the money in the bank, so to speak, to do this now, and continue to do this," he concluded.