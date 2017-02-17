New Details Regarding an Alleged Sex Crime between Teacher and Student

New and shocking details emerged, Friday, in the case of a Union Local teacher allegedly having sexual contact with a student.

Belmont County Prosecutor Dan Fry confirms that charges are approved and about to be filed against Tiffany Ann Cordes, 27. Fry added the teacher will be charged with sexual battery, and if convicted, she could get 5 years in prison and lose her teaching license.

The prosecutor said it happened recently when a student with a pickup truck helped Ms. Cordes haul several truckloads of supplies for prom backdrops from a local home improvement store, "And they apparently went to Lowe's twice on the same day, and when they were done, ended up staying together for a while. I also have an allegation that when they were done at Lowe's, that they stopped and she bought the student some beer, and they consumed the beer, and then the sexual contact took place, Fry said.

The attorney for Union Local School, Gary Smith, said they're taking action. "Ohio law is very clear and there are things you absolutely cannot do with any student. And when you cross that line, there can be very severe consequences."

School officials said they learned of the allegations Wednesday night, and by Thursday morning, they met her at school and immediately placed her on paid administrative leave pending further investigation.