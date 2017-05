One week after they allegedly called in a fake bomb threat to the Fort Steuben Mall, the two men accused have waived their right to their preliminary hearings.

Edward Burch and Shaquille Wade's inducing panic cases will be heard by the next Jefferson County Grand Jury. Burch continued to be held without bond on Friday due to his probation status and 23 prior offense.

Wade's $250,000 bond was also continued.