House Votes to Stiffen Penalties for Hit and Run Crimes

West Virginia may soon get a much tougher law aimed at punishing hit and run drivers.

Friday the house voted unanimously to make "Erin's Law" tougher. It was originally passed in memory of WVU student Erin Keener who was killed by a hit and run driver, but a similar case in Hancock County resulted in a different level of punishment.

Five years ago Kenny McCall was seriously injured by a hit and run driver, but the suspect in that case only faced a misdemeanor charge,"My constituent survived by had to have his leg amputated. It was later found out there is a gap in West Virginia law and the perpetrator would lonely be charged with a misdemeanor. So this is basically to uphold justice," said Delegate Pat McGeehan.

The amendment to Erin's Law now makes it a felony to flee from an accident with serious injuries. The bill goes on to the senate, and if approved there, will go to Governor Justice for his signature.