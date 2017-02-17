Neighbors Band Together to Better their Neighborhood

A group of neighbors is looking to make their neighborhood a better place.

140 households were invited to come together to voice their concerns about their part of the La Belle neighborhood, in Steubenville and Councilwoman Kimberly Hahn was leading the charge.

She has a six-step plan starting with trying to establish a "Neighborhood Conservation District" in the section of homes in the east end of La Belle. That includes Bellview Boulevard and the 1100 blocks of some adjacent street.

The making of a Conservation District would put a moratorium on rentals. Right now, La Belle is 70 percent rentals and there are hundreds of vacant homes, "Our neighborhood has been greatly affected by not having people who live in the homes they own," said Steubenville Councilwoman at large, Kimberly Hahn.

Other pieces of the six-part plan include code enforcement, workshops, and talking to landlords about the conditions of the properties. Highlighting the good, and holding the bad accountable.

Homeowner Kyle Bliss moved to Steubenville from Pittsburgh and purchased a home recently and he is on board with the plan, "It been documented throughout the country what renter-occupied properties can do to not only home values but neighborhoods overall. They tend to not be as engaged and not always take as good care of the property. That's not just on the renters, but a lot of the landlords."

"There are some landlords that are some real slumlords, and they function up here on the hill and they make money from people who are using section eight vouchers who feel like "I can't complain about this because this is probably the best property I can get for right now" and these landlords are taking advantage of them," Councilwoman Hahn added.

The most important of the six steps, though; is neighbors getting to know each other to see how they can help one another, "A neighborhood is supposed to be a group of neighbors. Neighbors who care about each other. It's not just saying just saying, hard line, you're in violation, we want you fined. It's also coming alongside people and saying "how can we help you," said Hahn.

"It's important that people like their community and not everybody can afford to do it. Not everybody knows how to do those things. I think it's important for those who do know how and who are able to help out. Just one house getting better can improve the whole neighborhood," Bliss concluded.

Councilwoman Hahn is also encouraging people to join the 'La Belle Neighbors Who Care and the Hilltop Association Community Development Program.' They have been in place for quite a few years now.

Stay with 7News as we continue to follow this story as the ideas are presented to Steubenville Council.

