Locals Giving Out Random Acts of Kindness

If you felt you did something nice for someone else today, you partook in the spirit of a positive special day. Today is National Random Acts of Kindness day. Whether it was holding the door for someone or paying for the car behind you in the drive thru, locals in the Ohio Valley were able to pay it forward today.

Sarah Gaughenbaugh said, "I got to sit down at lunchtime and just talk to the elderly. I feel that was my act of kindness because they just lit up with excitement to see someone and to visit."

One little girl Allison said, "my cousin dropped her thing and I ran over and helped her pick it up and stuff."

Even though the day is almost over, you can still give your random act of kindness any time of the year.