Making Wheeling a Sanctuary City?

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Wheeling to rally and encourage law makers to make the Friendly City a Sanctuary City.

A sanctuary city does not allow officials to inquire about one's immigration status, among many other things like allowing illegal immigrants to seek refuge within a given city. Wheeling city leaders say, they're not considering it nor have they even discussed it at a council meeting, but some protestors believe they should.

Protestors were outside the Ohio County Courthouse today for nearly three hours arguing for and against why Wheeling should be a Sanctuary City.

"People are confused about what a sanctuary city is," Pro-Sanctuary City's Nicole Lang told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro. "It's not bringing in new people, it's about keeping the people who are already living here undocumented safe and making it easier for them to move around the community which actually makes us all safer."

"Wheeling can not afford to have illegal immigrants coming to Wheeling," said Anti-Sanctuary City's Traci Miller. "We can't afford to take care of them."

On the pro-sanctuary side they're saying Immigrants founded this country and that it's wrong to push people away. Which is why they want to give people a safe haven here in the Friendly City.

While the people protesting against a Sanctuary City don't dispute the fact our ancestors immigrated to the US, but they want them to go through the proper process.

"They came into Ellis Island. They came in legally and they were proud of it. My grandfather was a proud American," Judy Steinman said on why Wheeling shouldn't be a sanctuary city. "Come in legally, fine. If you can't come in legally, we don't want you."

Others expressed fears that immigrants will take their jobs, use up city funding, or even repeat events resembling 9/11.

"We need to make sure they're not terrorist and keep our America safe," Miller said.

While both sides have fears, the pro people tell me they're more afraid of what the Trump administration has done, and even said this is also a stand against the President because.

"They're scared of what's going on," pro-city's Vincent Caruso said. "It's a very paranoid time for a lot of people."

But both sides believe they are in the right.

"Immigration and immigrants make our country great," said Lang.

In the end, although both sides disagreed, they remained civil throughout. The police only had to intervene for a few minor issues.