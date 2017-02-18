"Polar Plunge" raises money for Special Olympics

The weather was perfect for the "Polar Plunge" in Wheeling Saturday.

The event benefits the Ohio County Special Olympics, and participants are asked to raise money and jump into a pool of freezing water. There was also a costume contest.

This is the second year for this fundraiser, and organizers and participants say it is worth a plunge into freezing water to benefit the organization they love.

"They really enjoy the sports. It keeps them active. It keeps them feeling like members of the community. They absolutely form a real family bond with one another. It's amazing," said Pat Elliott, Ohio County Special Olympics Director.

"It feels really great to be appreciated and stuff. The friends and the coaches are remarkable. They're very nice. My director is like a second mom to me. She's really nice," said Special Olympian Kristy Kool.

Saturday's event raised $4500.