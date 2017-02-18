Legislators listen to citizen concerns about budget

Dozens of local people walked into the West Virginia Northern Community College auditorium Saturday morning armed with questions for Representatives Erikka Storch and Shawn Fluharty of District Three and District One Senators Ryan Weld and Ryan Ferns.

The topic of discussion was West Virginia's budget crisis and the budget that Governor Justice proposed in his State of the State address.

As Congress considers his proposal, citizens have concerns--one of them being the proposed cut to the state's eight RESA programs.

"They would struggle with finding people for exceptional children like those that are visually impaired, those that are hearing impaired, that need physical therapists. We help with all the equipment and stuff for fireman training. A lot of that stuff would go away," said RESA 6 Executive Director Nick Zervos.

People also expressed their concerns about education.

Anita Chops is a retired school employee and says the budget would cut into her Social Security. She worries that will cost her and other retirees more in the long run.

"Somewhere that's got to be made up; therefore, you can't continue each year to get less and less," said Chops.

The forum lasted for about two hours, and in that time, the legislators asked questions, gave feedback, and explained that the proposed budget is just that--a proposal.

Those on both sides of the aisle expressed concern over program cuts and raising taxes.

"We're not going to cut our way out of this. Until we start generating new revenue and start working with a new set of tax items and not just simply raising taxes, but working with new things coming in, it's just a matter of the old playbook being used again. That's not something I agree with," said Representative Fluharty.

"I think his lack of experience is really showing through. I don't think he put a lot of thought into what areas he was going to be cutting," said Senator Ferns.

The representatives will now take the ideas and concerns they heard back down to Charleston.

They encourage anyone with concerns to reach out to them.