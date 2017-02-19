February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

The entire month of February is recognized as Teen Dating Violence Awareness month.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 1 in 3 adolescents are dealing with some form of abuse. As as a result of these statistics officials with the Women's Resource Center in Beckley are reminding parents why its so important to talk with their children about violence.

Teens should also be aware of some of the warning signs for violence.

Dee Sizemore is the public relations coordinator for the center. "A lot of times teens experience a girlfriend or boyfriend who is extremely jealous who texts them constantly about where they are or who they are with and this types of behavior is controlling and that's what abuse is, all about power and control a lot of times teens will confuse that with attention or love when its all about power and control," Sizemore said.

Sizemore added that the resource center is available with a 24 hour hotline for those who are experiencing abuse. That number is (304) 255-2559 or you can visit wrcwv.org.