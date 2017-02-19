Ohio police wrangle pigs, other animals from home in city

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Police had to become urban cowboys to wrangle pigs and other animals from a home in the city of Mansfield in northern Ohio.
The Mansfield News Journal reports (http://ohne.ws/2lueevs ) that officers were making a well-being check Friday on children in the home in response to a tip. Officer Sarah Mosier Napier says they found "deplorable" conditions, with a variety of animals.
With help from the Humane Society of Richland County, authorities removed two pot-bellied pigs, five snakes, a dog and a lizard. Police say mice scampered across the floors.
Authorities placed children ages 1, 3 and 17 years with relatives and charged three adults at the home with child endangering.
Officer Heath Underwood said wrestling a pig was a first for him. Sweating, he said he would skip his workout.
