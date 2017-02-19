Police officers honored for Black History Month

February is nationally recognized as Black History Month and is a time to remember important events and celebrate influential people in African American History.

The Weirton community is also honoring people who are making a difference, police officers.

"They have to go through a lot. They put their lives on the line, so I just thought this is Black History Month and we've got three African Americans. Let's honor them. Let's let them know this community is behind them," said ceremony organizer Kyle Wilson.

In recognition of Black History Month, three police officers, Hancock County Deputy Sheriff Dante Jeter and Weirton Police Detectives Gerard Spencer and Jason Turner, were honored for their service to the community. They said it is humbling to be so appreciated.

"For the community, the members of this community in which we all grew up in, to invite us here to show their appreciation and to honor us during Black History Month is actually priceless," said Deputy Jeter.

They also took the time to remember two former African American police officers and their legacy that lives on through Officers Turner, Spencer, and Jeter.