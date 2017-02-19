Save Bishop Donahue Foundation Fighting to Keep School Open

It has been weeks since the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced the consolidation of Bishop Donahue High School with Wheeling Central Catholic High School, and Bishop Donahue supporters continue to fight to keep their school open.

On Sunday, they gathered at Saint Alphonsus Church to worship together.

They said they've formed a committee of parents who are working to present their case as to why the school should remain open.

"We're working on a plan to kind of ensure the future of the school financially, academically, spiritually. We've requested a meeting with Bishop Bransfield," said Anna Lehew, from the Save Bishop Donahue Foundation said.

She continued, "We've not gotten an answer on whether we will get a meeting or not but we continue to pray about it and hope that he will open his heart to us and listen to us and hear what we have to say about the future of Bishop Donahue as well."

The Save Bishop Donahue Foundation said they have met with the Superintendent who has provided some answers, but they will continue to fight.