Morrisey Expecting Action Against the Clean Power Plan

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he is confident that changes to an environmental regulation could happen soon.

Morrisey said he expects action against the clean power plan this week. The legislation is aimed at fighting climate change or global warming.

He said new material be could submitted to the EPA to replace the clean power plan.

"I think people should look at that, the new regulations that are going to be coming out," Morrisey said.

"West Virginia is going to have a very important imprint in that, and it's really terrific to be able to work with people that will return your calls and listen to your concerns."

Morrisey added he expects change to come in the form of a reversal by executive order.