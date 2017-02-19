Senator Ryan Weld Focusing on Substance Abuse and Budget Issues This Session

West Virginia's budget crisis has been a popular topic of discussion, but another issue legislators are hoping to tackle during this session is substance abuse.

Senator Ryan Weld said as an Assistant Prosecutor in Brooke County, he saw first-hand how the drug epidemic is impacting communities.



Just this past week, the Senate Judiciary committee passed a resolution to tackle a small part of the issue.

If passed, the new legislation would prohibit the pawning of gift cards.

"Now that sounds like a very insignificant thing, but what we have are people that go and shoplift merchandise and then return it. Since they didn't have a return receipt, they just get a gift card. They then take that gift card and then pawn it for 15, 20 cents on the dollar. Then they use the money they pawned for to go buy drugs," Weld said.

The legislation will have to be considered by the Senate and House.

Senator Weld said substance abuse is his top priority, alongside the budget.