Accused Jefferson County Child Rapist Still on the Loose

Police say an accused child rapist who was supposed to be in court a week ago is still on the loose.

David Kausky was indicted on his charges a week and a half ago and did not show up for his court date.

Police have received tips he may still be in Jefferson County hiding.

There is currently a nationwide warrant out for him.

If you see him, you are urged to call law enforcement or you can call our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crimefighters Tipline at 1-800-223-0312. All calls are kept confidential and you never have to leave your name.