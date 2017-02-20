Presidents Day Weekend activities at Oglebay and Wheeling Park

There will be plenty of activities for you to enjoy this President's Day at Oglebay and Wheeling Park.

While it's going to be warm today, one place in the Ohio Valley is likely to have ice. At Wheeling Park, the ice rink will have extended skating hours from noon until 3:00.

Admission to the rink is $6.25 plus tax for children 12 and under and $7.25 plus tax for adults.

At Oglebay, the Good Zoo will be open from 11 to 4 and admission will be 50 percent off.

At 2:00 there will be an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Zoo Veterinary Hospital.

The Crispin Golf Course will also be open from 9:00 a.m., Monday until dusk.

The winter rate for 18 holes is $20 plus tax.