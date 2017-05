17 United Way Agencies in Jefferson County could be losing allocations.

The executive director says they have extended the campaign until February 28th but are about $75,000 to $100,000 short of their $455,000 goal.

According to the Steubenville Herald Star, the United Way helps nearly 20,000 people and officials say the cuts will affect a lot of people.

They are now looking for community leaders to step up in the final days of their campaign.