Flu Bug Causes School Closure

The flu bug has hit one local school particularly hard, causing a closure today.

Normally the halls of Wheeling Central would be busy with students right now, but after 10-percent of the student body (about 40 students) were out sick with the flu last week, school president Lawrence Bandi said it was time for a deep clean.

Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration did a lengthy deep clean of everything that could be touched. They deep cleaned the chairs individually, filing cabinets, desktops, doorknobs, computers and anything that could be touched with the disinfect Halt. The disinfectant was recommended to the school and actually used inside operating rooms.

"We decided to do a little bit of a heavier cleaning over the weekend to allow our students to come back to a safer environment we're always focused on what's in the best interest of our students here at Central," said Bandi.

Central is calling the day off a "Cyber Day." Students are still continuing to work from home.

This flu season has been particularly bad in many communities.

There have even been some deaths in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Officials at Central say they want to take any and all precautions to keep their students safe.

School starts back up tomorrow.