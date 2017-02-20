Bellaire Police Respond to "Man With Gun" Call

Police in Bellaire responded to a call of a man with a gun Sunday evening.

Police were dispatched Sunday evening about 8:15 p.m. to the area of the village park where a male dressed in all black had a gun.

Officers located a 28-year-old male on 37th street near St. John High School that fit the description and were able to recover a gun which he had in his waist band underneath his hoodie.

According to police, the gun was a toy which resembled a 1911 45 semi auto pistol.

The male was detained at police headquarters and released pending charges.

Police say the man admitted to buying the gun at a convenient store and then removing the orange safety tip from the barrel which would indicate that it was a toy.

According to police, he had just recently been released from jail following an arrest for domestic violence in Martins Ferry.

At the time of the call he was located in a low-lit area and until locating the gun police say no one could have determined if the gun was real or fake.

Chief Mike Kovalyk stated that his officers have run into this type of situation before. He says by removing the orange safety tip from the barrel, the man created a risk to himself.

Officers are consulting with the Belmont County Prosecutor's Office to determine what charge will be filed.