Wheeling City Council has taken the first steps toward possibly shutting down the American Legion Post 89 in East Wheeling. Council deemed it a nuisance bar on February 7.

On Tuesday afternoon at 5:30, a public hearing will be held between the Police Chief and bar manager in council chambers at the City County Building. People have signed up to talk on both sides of this issue.

The earliest a decision could be made is March 21st when council takes a final vote on the issue.