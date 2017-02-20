Goodwin Returns to Ohio Valley for Fundraiser

It been a busy time for Wheeling native CJ Goodwin since he played in the Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons. This week he will be returning home for a good cause.

This Wednesday at Quaker Steak & Lube, he'll be there, meeting fans and signing autographs in an effort to raise awareness for the PEGA foundation. It's a community based mentorship program that was founded by Goodwin and his family.

The organization was started in honor of Goodwin's father Perry Galloway Jr.

"That's how we grew up. Our father was our mentor. He passed the torch onto us. A bunch of strong women in our family and we always had positive role models, so we just wanted to give back and do the same things for younger kids," said Executive Director Shandre Goodwin.

The event is Wednesday evening from 5 until 9 p.m. Quaker Steak will donate a percentage their meals to the PEGA foundation. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

Goodwin says he is thrilled for the opportunity to meet his area fans.