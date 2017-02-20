Suspect in Gun Theft Arrested

A fugitive and suspect in a gun theft has been arrested in Bellaire.

According to Bellaire Police, Sherman M. Warner was spotted in a truck in the 3300 block of Hamilton Street on Monday afternoon. Police said Warner ran from the truck and they chased him. Police arrested him on the 3100 block of Hamilton Street.

Police said Warner did not have the gun on him, but admitted to taking it. Units from Bridgeport and Shadyside assisted Bellaire arresting Warner at gunpoint.

Warner is currently in the Belmont County Jail.