Patent Pending for Ohio Valley Inventor

Regular footwear can now act as swimming gear.

The Slipper Flipper is a new invention designed for safety and convenience on land and in the water. All it needs is just two moves and the user can instantly go into the water to swim or even make an important save.

Inventor Matthew Barcus says the Slipper Flipper can even help diabetics, "If they hurt their feet, that's very detrimental and this will protect their feet."

The patent for the Slipper Flipper is currently pending.

If you would like to receive more information or get involved, you can reach the company at (304) 685-8256.