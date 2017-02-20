Car Service Shop Opens in Martins Ferry

People living in Martins Ferry now have a new option for car service.

Complete Auto Care located on Broadway Street just north of Nickles Bakery just recently opened it's doors.

Owner Curtis Cunningham is a certified mechanic with well over a decade of experience. "All makes and models, all cars are welcome. There is not much that we are not capable of fixing and if it's something outside of our skill set we have a lot of connections and can send you in the right direction," said Cunningham.

Complete Auto Care specializes in everything from oil changes to engine repair.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.